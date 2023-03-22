KANSAS (KSNT) – As the current K-State team prepares to battle it out Thursday with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, one member of the 1951 Final Four team will be cheering them on from Kansas.

Clayton Wolfe was the team trainer for the Wildcats 72 years ago. He joined the team after serving in the military, making him one of the oldest members on the ‘Cats bench. While he might not have been a player, he joined the team wherever they went, taping up ankles and helping players in any way he could.

Now with K-State having a chance to get back to the Final Four after this weekend, Wolfe says it’s nice to see the ‘Cats playing like they did many years ago.

“When my wife and I met at Manhattan in K-State, K-State was a traditional powerhouse,” Wolfe said. “Not in the Big 6 or 8, but nationally. We expected to be in the top five.”

If K-State wins Thursday and Saturday, it would be the first time the team makes it to the Final Four since 1964.