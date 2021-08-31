Members of the American Red Cross help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Members of the American Red Cross are helping assist with Hurricane Ida recovery. This comes after the hurricane swept through the Southern coast of Louisiana with wind gusts as high as 150 miles per hour.

“We have approximately 600 volunteers with boots on the ground or positioned and ready to go,” Jane Blocher, an Executive Director with the American Red Cross said.

Those 600 volunteers are just the ones based out of Kansas and Oklahoma. As soon as officials tell them it’s safe, they are ready to jump into action.

“We will be sheltering the people that have been displaced from their homes either due to flooding or widespread power outages,” Blocher said.

The top priorities for the Red Cross are feeding people, getting them to safety and providing any other sort of needed care and compassion.

Although we won’t see any sort of weather impacts from Ida in the state of Kansas, some other areas across the midwest will.

“Folks in Arkansas the Tennessee river valley up in those areas will eventually have to deal with locally heavy rain,” Matt Wolters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Ida’s dangerous and destructive impacts are being felt across the nation. If you would like to donate and help with recovery assistance or become a volunteer with the American Red Cross, click here.