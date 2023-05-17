TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four state veteran’s cemeteries will be hosting Memorial Day Services this year.

The Kansas veterans’ cemeteries at Fort Dodge, Fort Riley/Manhattan, WaKeeney and Winfield are hosting Memorial Day Services to honor all veterans, according to Nichols. Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) Veterans’ Cemetery Program welcomes all to attend and honor veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to this nation. Seating will be limited at the ceremonies, so feel free to bring lawn chairs.

The veteran’s cemeteries were created following a new law passed in the Kansas State Legislature in 1999, according to Nichols. More than 4,500 eligible veterans and family members are interred in the four cemeteries.

To find more information on each cemetary, click here. You can also call Janet Nichols with KCVAO at 785-296-3976 or janet.nichols@ks.gov.