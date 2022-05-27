(KSNT) – Several cemeteries and organizations across our viewing area are holding services this weekend for Memorial Day.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

At 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, the Sons of Union Veterans will have its annual commemoration at the Historic Topeka Cemetary at 1601 SE 10th Avenue, Topeka, in the Civil War section, which is marked by the prominent statue of a soldier.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Volunteers are needed on Sunday, May 29, at 9 a.m. to place flags on markers at Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Road.

Monday, May 30, 2022

On Memorial Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Family Promise of Lawrence will hold a 5K Race at South Park at 1141 Massachusett Street in Lawrence. Participants can register up to the starting time of 8:30 a.m. There is a $25 to $35 registration fee.

A Memorial Day Cemetery will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th and Gage, beginning at 8:15 a.m. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will speak at 10 a.m. A wreath will be placed as taps are played at 10:20 a.m.

A Memorial Day ceremony in Emporia will be held on Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at the All Veterans Memorial Park.

At 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans will have a remembrance at the Vietnam memorial on the south end of the Historic Topeka Cemetery at 1601 SE 10th Avenue.

In Chase County, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 30. A wreath will be placed and taps will be placed.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fort Riley, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held.

The Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery has an ongoing Remember Me project to put markers on the graves of infants and young children buried before 1930. For $100, the Friends will provide a 16-by 8-inch granite marker with the child’s name and date of death.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th and Fairlawn, will hold a ceremony for Memorial Day.

The Combat Air Museum, in Topeka, will be open at 12:45 p.m., (There will be free admission for people coming for the program) on Memorial Day and have a Taps Across America Presentation. At 2:30 p.m. a short Memorial Day service will be held followed by an Honor Guard Squad 3 Volley rifle salute and the sounding of taps.

In Manhattan, at the Larry Novell Band Shell, a Memorial Day concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

If you would like an event added to this article please email producers@ksnt.com.