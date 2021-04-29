Memorial May 1 for Topeka woman police believed killed by teen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A memorial service on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. will be held for a Topeka woman police believe was killed by a teen.

Hester Workman, 46, was found dead Saturday night at her home in southwest Topeka. The home is located in the 2800 block of James, northwest of 29th and Gage.

On Tuesday morning, police announced they had arrested a 16-year-old boy for felony murder, first-degree murder, burglary, theft and obstruction. Officers found the teen and arrested him arrested in the 3900 block of Southwest Twilight Court.

“She was an integral, beloved member of our team and a consummate professional,” Tucker Poling, Kansas Board of Healing Arts agency director said.

Hester’s obituary said she was employed as a Legal Support Staff Supervisor for the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts

Hester had two children.

The obituary provides a link to share a memory or to leave condolences, www.brennanmathenafh.com.