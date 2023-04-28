OVERBROOK (KSNT) – The City of Overbrook announced it would be holding an event Saturday, April 29 in honor of former Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth who died of natural causes Jan. 30.

Hollingsworth started his career in law enforcement in 1997 working for the Lyndon Police Department. He went on to serve the City of Overbrook as police chief and later as a deputy for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this year Hollingsworth’s family created a GoFundMe page with the goal of giving proceedings to Osage County law enforcement, creating a memorial plaque and a memorial bench to be placed at the Overbrook City Lake.

On March 21st, Hollingsworth’s daughter Brandi Shepard announced on the GoFundMe page enough money had been raised to order the memorial bench.

The event planned for Saturday will have an unveiling of the memorial bench, rides for kids and adults in police cars and area food trucks. The current Overbrook Chief of Police Eric Carlson said he would be presenting a folded flag to Hollingsworth’s wife, Carla Hollingsworth.