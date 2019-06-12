Memorial service set for man killed in Heartland Motorsports explosion

A memorial service has been set for the man killed in an explosion at Heartland Motorsports Park Friday night.

Emergency crews found 41-year-old Joshua Darryl Aubert with critical injuries. Despite the efforts to save him, he died on scene.

Joshua’s wife, Jamie, told KSNT News a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Crestview Park in Topeka.

Joshua leaves behind his wife and five children.

