Memorial service set for man killed in Heartland Motorsports explosion

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:37 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A memorial service has been set for the man killed in an explosion at Heartland Motorsports Park Friday night.

Emergency crews found 41-year-old Joshua Darryl Aubert with critical injuries. Despite the efforts to save him, he died on scene.

Joshua's wife, Jamie, told KSNT News a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Crestview Park in Topeka.

Joshua leaves behind his wife and five children.

