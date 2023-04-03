TOPEKA (KSNT) – A memorial is planned for the former superintendent of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Ted Ensley later this month.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reports that a public memorial will take place on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Garden House in Ted Ensley Gardens. Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays and Ensley’s son Doug will make remarks at 11 a.m. Ensley passed away on March 9, 2023.

Ensley was hired 60 years ago as the first superintendent of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, according to McLaughlin. He also served as a Shawnee County Commissioner and as Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks.

McLaughlin said Ensley left behind a big legacy as he was involved in numerous projects during his time with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The Lake Shawnee Golf Course, Ted Ensley Gardens, tennis courts, the Rowing Association, Yacht Club, softball complex, Bettis Family Sports Complex and Lake Shawnee Trail all were built or got started under his leadership.

Ensley was an active member of Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens and a big supporter of parks and recreation up to his death, according to McLaughlin. He continued to help raise money for the gardens that bear his name and is among a select group of supporters whose names are on a Founder’s Wall in the gardens.