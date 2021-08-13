Menards NHRA Nationals kicks off Friday at Heartland, delayed by overnight storms

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Menards NHRA Nationals are kicking off at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, but wet weather is putting a damper on the festivities. Track Manager Travis Hilton told KSNT News they will be going into a short delay to wait out the storms in the area.

More than 380 racers from across the country are in the Capital City for the three-day event. All of the action will be happening on the drag strip. Hilton said cars can go from a dead stop to 330 mph in just 1,000 feet.

“It’s truly a sensory sport. You have to be here to truly experience it,” Hilton said. “You can be seated down watching the race from as much as a thousand feet away and still feel the thunder in your chest. It’s like standing in the middle of a dishwasher.”

The competition runs throughout the weekend, with the final rounds happening on Sunday afternoon. Click here for a full schedule of events. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Menards NHRA Nationals will be broadcast live on Fox 43 starting at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.