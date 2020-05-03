Menards now requiring face masks, not allowing children in stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Menards is making changes to store policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including requiring everyone to wear face masks and not allowing children under 16 in their stores.

According to the company’s website all shoppers now have to wear a face mask or face covering while in the store. They do have masks available for people to buy, if they don’t bring one.

The store also said children under the age of 16 and pets are not allowed in stores, with the exception of service dogs. If a child looks younger than 16, they will be asked to show a driver’s license or other form of identification.

Some other changes to the stores include reduced store hours, social distancing markers, and increased cleaning.