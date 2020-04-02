Menards will no longer allow kids or pets in their stores

Richfield, United States – June 28, 2014: Menards home improvement store exterior. Menards is a chain of home-improvement centers in the Midwestern United States.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Menards announced Thursday that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they will no longer allow children or pets in their stores.

The new policy applies to children under the age of 16.

“If you look under the age of 16 years old, you will be asked to show your identification,” the company posted on their website.

The Topeka location will also be participating in this restriction. They said they are following corporate policy to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The store will still be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. They will open later on Sundays at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

“Thanks for keeping us all safe!” the company said in the statement on their website.