TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Defense made arguments on Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Francisco Mendez. He stands accused in the 2019 killing of Dwane Simmons, a Washburn University Student and Football player.

Three witnesses were called in by the Defense: a private investigator and two Washburn students who were at the party that night.

Emily Munyer is a soccer player at Washburn. She testified she was outside the party that Simmons was attending that night and saw the white car which the Prosecution and other witnesses say Mendez was driving. However, unlike other witnesses, Munyer says that it was some time before she heard gunshots.

“I continued talking with the boys briefly and I went back inside to find my friends and figure out when we were leaving,” Munyer said.

Munyer’s roommate Ryanna Serrone-Brown also testified. She talked about seeing an African-American male who was near her start firing across the street after the shooting started. Now, the Defense says more witnesses will testify. The jury is expected to go back for deliberations either late tomorrow or Friday.