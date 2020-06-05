Mental health organization offers advice on when to talk to kids about protests, current climate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With protests, riots and conversations about race happening right now, some parents may think their kids are too young to understand, or it’s not the right time.

The Executive Director of NAMI Kansas, Sherrie Vaughn, said if they are asking, then they might know more than you think. NAMI is a mental health organization in Kansas.

The organization is encouraging parents to not be afraid to sit down and talk with their children.

“They’re going to go and asks those questions,” Vaughn said. “Questions about anything in life, you know, for that matter. Any question that a child comes to you as a parent, it’s time to have that conversation, whatever that conversation maybe.”

Vaughn also said it’s ok if you don’t know the answers to a child’s question. She encourages looking up the answer from reliable sources, so everyone is learning.