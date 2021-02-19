Mercury Broadband growing, bringing 200 jobs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local internet company is growing and bringing more jobs to the capital city.

Mercury Broadband has started construction on a new building in Southwest Topeka.

It will be a new call center for the broadband provider.

CEO Garrett Wiseman said they’re also expanding services in parts of rural Shawnee County.

“So many students are being educated from home right now and without good internet access, it’s impossible to do,” Wiseman said. “So we’re excited about the opportunity to bring better service to the communities.”

The company is bringing 200 new jobs as part of the project.