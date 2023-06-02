TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Kansas business is getting a big boost from the state to bring new life to a historic property.

The 1890 Icehouse in downtown Meridian, Kansas, is an outdoor music venue. Its owners, two brothers, Derek and Jerry Cozadd, are renovating the 133-year-old building, and hope to bring it back to its former glory.

They recently applied for the Commercial Rehabilitation Grant Program through the Kansas Department of Commerce. The 1890 Icehouse received nearly $34,000 in the form of a historic economic asset lifeline grant through the state.

The grant provides owners with a reimbursement for the money they spent improving the interior to stabilize the structure.

They are currently closed for normal business hours but host concerts to fund the restoration. The owners plan to eventually serve both lunch and dinner crowds all week long. The 1890 Icehouse is open, and hosting live performances; Nuke Bushner is performing on their stage Friday night.