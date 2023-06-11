MERIDAN (KSNT) – The town of Meriden, Kansas celebrated its church’s 150 anniversary on Sunday, June 11. The church has stood in the town since the beginning, but the original structure was destroyed by a tornado back in 1960. However, that didn’t stop the town from celebrating its importance.

“Meriden is 151 years old, so this church has been around since the beginning days of the city, ” Blanche Wulfekoetter, a church volunteer, said.

The church holds dozens of community events a year along with weekly worships. For more information of Meriden’s history or its church please visit the town’s website here.