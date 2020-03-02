Meriden Community comes together to support girl recently diagnosed with Leukemia

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Meriden are rallying around a four-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Friends and family of Tinley Benysheck held a fish fry benefit and silent auction fundraiser.

Tinley’s dad said it means a lot to his family to have the community’s support.

“We take every day as a blessing,” said Benysheck. “There’s some good days and so not good days, so any positive community gatherings and events like this definitely help us get through the day to day.”

The money raised from the event will go towards helping the family with Tinley’s medical bills and treatments.