Meriden man arrested in connection to a series of burglaries in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department arrested and charged, Brian Wells of Meriden, following a series of car burglaries along SW Wanamaker.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call for a suspicious person in the 1800 block of SW Wanamaker. As officers were checking the area, they found a subject matching the description of the suspicious person.

The 32-year-old was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges.

2 counts of burglary

1 count Felony theft

1 count Misdemeanor theft

TPD encourages anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.