Meriden Threshing Show highlights classic farming techniques during three-day festival

MERIDEN (KSNT) – Folks in Meriden are getting ready to kick off the annual Meriden Threshing Show on Friday morning. The three-day festival lets guests see what it’s like to live in an early Kansas town.

The event is located at 8275 K4 Highway, just east of Meriden. The event will highlight classic farming equipment and techniques, including threshing which is the process of separating edible grain from the stock.

The threshing show is organized by the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association. Member Merlyn Mahoney has been taking part in the show for decades.

“It gets in your blood and you just can’t get away from it,” Merlyn said. “We will be threshing wheat by the method of old-time threshing machines. They are stationary machines. They are not big combines that run through the field now.”

The event will include threshing, a tractor pull, and a parade each day. There will also be food and vendors throughout, as well as live Country music on Friday and Saturday night.

The Meriden Threshing Show takes place Friday through Sunday. Click here for a full schedule. Tickets are $6 for a three-day pass. Veterans and children under 12 get in free.