MERIDEN (KSNT) – Meriden will host its Christmas parade and tree lighting events on Sunday, Dec. 4.

After the downtown parade and tree lighting, there will be photos with Santa, a hot chocolate booth and giveaways for children.

The parade line-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson West High School and the parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can being non-perishable food items to register for the parade. All items will be donated to God’s Storehouse.