Message from Shawnee County Health reports more than 21,000 vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported that as of March 2 approximately 21,073 individuals, 65 and over, have been vaccinated in Shawnee County.

As of March 5, 250 mass transportation and child care workers were vaccinated.

Stormont Vail Health, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, GraceMed, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System and the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) released a statement on March 9 that they have met their goals based on the number of vaccine doses they received.

SCHD expects to get 3,510 prime doses by March 10.

Those doses will be used to vaccinate residents over the age of 65, homebound and childcare workers, mass transportation workers, and individuals from previous phases.

GraceMed will receive 300 doses from the federal government.

Shawnee County pharmacies will get about 700 doses directly from the federal government.

To date 5,354 veterans have been vaccinated in Shawnee County.

If you are homebound, or know of family or friends that may be considered this, and would like to receive a vaccine please email CovidVaccine@snco.us or call 785.251.4949 and be prepared to provide the following information: