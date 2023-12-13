KANSAS (KSNT) – Bright lights are filling the sky Wednesday night and the early part of Thursday morning, but we’re not talking about fireworks or UFO’s.

The Geminids meteor shower is peaking. With clear skies, you will be able to see upwards of 120 meteors per hour. While you might be able to see a few now, the best time to see these meteors will be between midnight and sunrise. That’s because the earth’s rotation will then pass through the densest part of the meteor stream. One expert tells 27 News these meteors will be brighter because of less light in the sky.

“The reason it’s such a good shower this time is because we don’t have a moon up there to outshine them,” NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said. “So, you can go out, you can look up and see even the fainter ones given the clear skies.”

While many meteors appear to be white, these ones often appear yellowish.