MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Construction on the Manhattan Regional Airport is off the ground, but it could impact some people’s schedules.

Much of the construction focus is on the runway. Crews are replacing its 40-year-old runway and replacing it by adding around 13 inches of fresh concrete on top.

Access to the airport is crucial for the community, including Kansas State Athletics who fly out of MHK frequently. A spokesman for the airport tells KSNT 27 News crews are working efficiently to reopen on time for football season.

“We wanted to do it in the shortest amount of time possible,” Airport Director Brandon Keazer said. “The only way we were able to do that is over the summer months. With obviously K-State’s first football game on September second, so having the airfield open for the charters, for a lot of the fans that are coming in and out.”

Keazer estimates flights will be available again in September. Click here for regularly updated progress of the construction.