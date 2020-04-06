MHKTogether helps small businesses, displaced workers through gift cards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and 502 Marketing Firm based in Manhattan are joining forces for #MHKTogether, a relief program to help small businesses in the Little Apple.

The online tool lets people buy gift cards from their favorite local businesses while giving back to the community. That’s because the donations are being matched dollar for dollar in the form of grocery store gift cards. Those cards are being donated to people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve sold enough gift cards to keep the payroll going for two weeks so all of my staff is at home since we can’t be open to the public but they’re still getting their full pay,” Bobbi French, owner of G. Thomas Jewelers, said.

The first $100,000 in funds comes straight from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. The rest has come from donors.

Donors include the Ward and Brenda Morgan Donor Advised Fund, Butler Community Foundation, Mary and Marty Veneer, and Megan and Bruce Weber.

“In the first 100 hours that the website was live, we sold $100,000 worth of gift cards which prompted us to go back to the Community Foundation and see if there were other donors that were interested which there were,” Blade Mages, with 502, said. “This community has really shown up to support the small businesses of Manhattan.”