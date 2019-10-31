MHS West student detained for criminal threat

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A student at Manhattan High School West was detained by Riley County Police on Thursday for posting a criminal threat on a social media site.

Conner Bruce, 15, of Manhattan, posted a picture of himself on social media holding a firearm with a menacing statement.

RCPD was investigating a separate possible threat to the high school at the time, so Bruce was detained for criminal threat.

Bruce was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility where he remained as of Thursday afternoon.

RCPD reported that while their investigation is ongoing, they have not discovered any other credible threats to students or staff.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents regarding MHS is encouraged to contact the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112. You may also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or online at www.p3tips.com/353.