Over the next five years around 200 new jobs will be added to increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks in Junction City (Getty Images)

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT)- Tire manufacturer Michelin announced it will be investing over $100 million into Junction City to increase production of tracks for agricultural equipment.

Over the next five years, around 200 new jobs will be added to increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks, according to a press release from Michelin. Camso is a brand under the Michelin Group that specializes in off-road tires, tracks and systems.

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” President and CEO of Michelin North America, Inc. Alexis Garcin said. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community.”

In March, Michelin announced it would invest more than $20 million to expand its facilities in Emporia, Kansas as part of its investments in North American production, according to the press release. Michelin currently employs about 175 people at their facility in Junction City. The new investment will add around 200 jobs between 2023 and 2026.