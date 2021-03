TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The school board voted 4-3 to move forward with a return to 5-days-a-week for middle and high schools in USD 501, joining the elementary schools that are already doing it.

This will go into effect on April 1 to align with state expectations that all students will be given the opportunity to have full-time in-person instruction.

Families may still opt into full remote learning if they are uncomfortable sending their students back to the classroom full-time.