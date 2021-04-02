Middle school author publishes his own novel at age 13

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local seventh grader is celebrating a big accomplishment with the publication of his very own novel.

Hunter Smith of Emporia Middle School is only 13-years-old. He first began writing the novel two years ago and has now sold over 100 copies since publishing it.

Smith describes what his friend’s reactions were like when they found out the book was done.

“They were pretty shocked that I was able to do it and they don’t really get the feeling that it’s a real book until you actually hold it, because it’s actually 294 pages. They are shocked that I did it all mostly on my own,” Smith said.

Hunter’s twin sister, Harley, also had a hand in the novel with the addition of several of her own original illustrations throughout the book. Harley says she has always had an interest in art as well as a few different sports such as volleyball and basketball. She even had a few words of wisdom to offer up herself.

“Whenever you have something that you want to do, go ahead and do it. Just come out of your comfort zone and try new things and hopefully you’ll succeed,” Harley said.

Hunter’s mom and dad, helping all along the way, say that they first tried to submit the book to several different publishers but the process would prove to be very complex and time consuming. Therefore, they decided to become their own publishing company and are now able to sell the books on-demand through Amazon.

Hunter and Harley will both be signing copies of “Sky Warriors: The Missing Dragon Wand” this Saturday, April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Emporia Middle School. They will have several copies for sale there if you don’t already have one of your own.

If you’d like to purchase the book from Amazon and support their work be sure to click here.