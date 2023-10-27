TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural Middle School received praise for holding the highest number of sales for Sertoma’s Great Topeka Duck Race.

The rubber duck race was held back in September, as a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations. About 55 teams joined in the effort to sell ducks for the race, but Washburn Rural holds this year’s top three with the most sold.

Julie Hejtmanek with the Sertoma Club visited the middle school to announce the teams and present their winning checks. The school’s band came in first, choir came in second and orchestra came in third.

“We’re still doing some final touch-ups with paying bills and things, but I think it’ll be somewhere between 40 to 50 thousand net that we’ll be able to give back to the community this year,” Hejtmanek said.

The students were excited to receive half the amount of money made in sales and were even more excited to “pie” their teachers in the face as an additional reward.

This money raised goes towards several different local nonprofit organizations, which include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club and Head Start.