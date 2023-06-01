TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned west Topeka hotel early Thursday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) said in a press release that firefighters were sent to the Relax Inn at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd. around midnight Thursday. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building.

The TFD said firefighters were able to confine the flames and found no one inside the building after a search. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Preliminary results from investigators show that the fire may have been intentionally set, according to the TFD. No injuries were reported.