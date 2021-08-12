Midwest Barber College to offer free haircut, lunch, school supplies & vaccine at 2nd Annual Back to School Bash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A free vaccination clinic, school supply drive, lunch and haircut will be offered at Midwest Barber College’s Back to School Bash Saturday as students prepare to return to in-person learning this fall.

The event is open to students K-12 and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the college on 901 SW 37th St. in south Topeka.

“A haircut can boost a student’s confidence. If they’re worried about how they look, it can be hard to concentrate in school,” said Lucy Opit, owner of Midwest Barber College. “This is our way of helping Topeka students succeed.”

In addition to a haircut, participants will receive free school supplies and have the option to get a coronavirus vaccination. The event will also include music, hotdogs and local vendors.