OTTAWA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies across three states will be participating in a joint effort to increase awareness of roadway safety around high schools on Monday.

This announcement came from the Ottawa Police Department who said that law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are raising awareness regarding motor vehicle crashes leading to teenage deaths in the U.S. from Feb. 21 to March 4. According to the OPD, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18 ahead of all other types of disease, injury or violence.

As part of this joint effort, officers will be issuing citations to any individual who refuses to obey traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. They encourage parents and guardians to remind their teenagers that driving is a privilege and that driving safely should be taken seriously.