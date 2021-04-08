Mike Pompeo joins Fox News as contributor

FILE – 70th United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves as he is introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. From the point of view of C-SPAN, the 2024 presidential campaign begins this Friday, March 26, 2021. The network is sending it cameras to suburban Des Moines, Iowa, to tape Pompeo speaking to a breakfast meeting of the Westside Conservative Club, to be aired later in the day on Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined Fox News as a contributor, the network announced on Thursday.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. “I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Pompeo was formerly a member of the United States Congress from Kansas and was former President Trump’s CIA Director and Secretary of State.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.” Mike Pompeo, Former Secretary of State

He is expected to appear all across the network, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. His first appearance will be this Friday on Fox & Friends.