Milford man arrested after woman shot, raped in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody after a woman was shot and raped Thursday, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday on a report of a woman who had been shot and raped in the 9700 block of Quarry Road.

According to a news release, a Junction City police officer found a person matching the description of the suspect at a home in the 100 block of East 10th Street. Deputies and officers then surrounded the home.

Darien Manning, of Milford, was taken into custody without incident at 9:30 a.m. He’s charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, rape and violation of a protection order.