MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Local police say a car break-in resulted in a more than $3,000 loss for a man in Manhattan after several items were reported stolen.

The Riley County Police Department said a police report was filed for a burglary on Monday. Police say a 21-year-old man told them his car was broken into around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. Items reportedly stolen include the man’s military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, HCH ballistic helmet and license plates.

In total, the dollar loss was reported at $3,300 by the RCPD. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.