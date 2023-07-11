OGDEN (KSNT) – A national nonprofit is is helping families gear up for the start of school with a generous donation.

Military families flocked to Ogden Tuesday to get backpacks filled with school supplies thanks to Operation Homefront. Volunteers packed bags with school essentials such as folders, notebooks, highlighters and glue. Organizers with Operation Homefront say this service is important because it helps those serving this county from cutting back their budgets to prepare for school.

Natasha Kreifels is a sergeant at Fort Riley as well a single mother. She said this opportunity will help prepare her five kids for the start of the school year.

“It helps a lot, and then they can kind of feel good going into the new school year. And what they don’t use, they can, like, help the class as well,” Kreifels said.

“I think it is just the opportunity for a family and for a child to go in at the beginning of the school year with a brand new backpack, brand new school supplies like hopefully every other kid that they’re going to school with whether it’s on base or in their local community,” Sarah Cheesman, Operation Homefront Senior Area Manager said.

Operation Homefront distributed 460 backpacks to kids and commissary gift cards to their families.