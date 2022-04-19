TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted on a resolution Tuesday night to seriously consider reducing the mill levies for the capital city.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Spencer Duncan, supports serious discussion and consideration of reducing mill levies for the year 2023 by the City of Topeka and other taxing subdivisions in light of significant property value increases. The councilmembers voted on the resolution with eight in favor and two voting against it.

Significant discussion took place around this resolution and two members of the public gave their own thoughts and opinions on this topic. The first to speak was Representative Vic Miller who advised caution around changing the mill levy. He pointed out the City of Topeka’s expenditures have gone from $267 million two years ago to $339 million last year, a 27% increase.

Joe Ledbetter also spoke before the City Council, emphasizing spending is key to creating a balanced budget for Topeka. In particular, he talked about keeping the city affordable for families living in the area.

“Inflation is eating people alive,” Ledbetter said.

Councilmembers Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Sylvia Ortiz voted no against the resolution after saying they wanted more time to research what changing the mill levy would do. However, after two failed motions, the resolution was approved.