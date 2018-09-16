Million dollar project proposal could improve Shawnee County parks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A million dollar plan to improve county parks will be considered by Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday night. It could mean changes to one of the most popular spots in Topeka: Gage Park.

The proposed improvements could mean new lights, additions to the pond, and new equipment. Gage Park is already a place in the community that people hold a lot of pride in. Local Linda Kotich says she thinks the changes could only make it even better.

"Look at all the families here tonight. I mean there can always be improvements, though its made a lot of improvements over the past few years," Kotich said, "It's great out here for kids and families and everything."

Although the changes come with a high price tag, park goers like Chris Stone think it's worth it.

"It's worth investing into our future and making sure the investment is going towards good materials that last for a long time," Stone said.

His son Charlie agrees, as long as the Commissioners consider some of his ideas too.

"I wish that there was like a huge bouncy house," Charlie said.

Other kids like Daniel Martin and his sister Aminah say they don't know how the park could get any better.

"I just think it's just an amazing park for kids and families to enjoy and eat and have fun, with their children," Martin said.

If you want a full breakdown of the costs listed in the proposal, you can find that here.