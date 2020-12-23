Millions of Americans expected to stay home for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Travel experts expect millions of Americans to stay home during the holidays.

AAA Kansas is forecasting this will be the slowest travel for the holidays since 2002.

They project that 2.5 million fewer people will travel this week compared to this time last year, a 27% drop.

“Air travel is going to be down 60% compared to last year and then other forms of travel like bus, train, cruises, those are going to be down a pretty significant 88 percent compared to last year,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas.

Steward said 97% of those who travel for the holidays are expected to drive. Still, there is expected to be more than 23% fewer cars on the road.

“Throughout this week, it’s going to be fairly busy on the roads depending on when people get off work,” Steward said. “The 23rd and 24th are always very busy and then Sunday is when a lot of people head back home.”

This comes as the CDC recommends people stay home for the holidays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.