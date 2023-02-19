TOPEKA (KSNT) – A staple in the Topeka community is making a big return on Monday.

The Gage Park Mini train is making its return to Topeka. The train will be all-electric, making it more energy efficient.

As springtime temperatures return, Topekans are spending more time outside, and for many, Gage park is their favorite spot. The return of the mini train will be just one more reason for people to hang out in Gage Park.

“This is the place to be,” State Representative Fred Patton said. “We’ve got things for you to do. Come have fun at the zoo, ride the train, go to the discovery center.”

The train has been circling Gage Park since 1967, and it holds a lifetime of memories.

“It’s definitely a generational kind of thing here in Topeka,” Topeka resident Heather Stanley said. “I know especially my nephews, my daughter, they love riding it.”

Gage Park has a lot going on in the early months of 2023: