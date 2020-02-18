Minor injuries reported in early morning Topeka school zone crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Drivers are recovering after a four-car crash around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Topeka police, the crash happened in the 1400 block of North Topeka Boulevard when a driver used the turn lane to pass other vehicles while in a school zone. While passing, the driver drifted into the southbound lane, hitting the other vehicle.

Topeka police said the driver of the passing vehicle was issued several citations.

Only minor injuries were reported, and all involved drivers are expected to be OK.