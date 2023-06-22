TOPEKA (KSNT) – An individual was reported to have minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle in south Topeka.

Just before 7:40 a.m., Topeka Police, the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a report of an injury crash in the 3600 block of SW 37th St, according to City Spokesperson Rosie Nichols.

On arrival, Topeka Police determined the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle with no occupants, according to Nichols.

Nichols reported the driver had minor injuries.