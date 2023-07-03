TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in west Topeka will see minor inconveniences later this week, as the city works on water lines near 21st and Fairlawn.

The City of Topeka will partially close the intersection of Belle Avenue and Village Court, according to an email from the city. City crews will be working on the water valve in the neighborhood. Southbound traffic on Belle Avenue will be detoured, while the road will remain open for northbound traffic.

A spokeswoman for the city said the detour is expected to last 24 hours, but it will be dependent on the weather.

