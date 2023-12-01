TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 28th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade will make its way through downtown Topeka Saturday evening.

You can expect to see lots of floats Saturday, as well as some new additions including an after party with Santa and his reindeer. People can also cast votes for their favorite float.

Downtown Topeka Inc. is trying lots of new ideas this year. Having more to do, and for a longer period of time, makes it more fun for everyone who wants to join in.

“We’re going to add pre-activity at Evergy Plaza with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting at 5:30 and cookies and carolers actually meeting at five,” Downtown Topeka Inc. President Ashley Gilfillan said. “A staging area at Ninth and Kansas, so it will be in front of the Capitol area, so we’re trying to really get more of the downtown involved.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. says it has 70 floats pre-registered as of Friday afternoon, but they expect many more on Saturday.