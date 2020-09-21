Miss Kansas reflects on her painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an inspiration to many, but especially to Miss Kansas. Annika Wooten competed in the Miss America competition nine months ago. She chose speed painting as her unique talent in the competition and painted the Supreme Court Justice in 90 seconds.

Wooten wanted to choose someone who shares her same values, such as perseverance, but also someone who has made great strides in history.

“As I kept researching and developing the art side of things there were new pieces of the story and I was like ‘oh my gosh this is so cool!'” said Wooten. “And then being able to talk to people about her. It’s been really special to introduce her to people who may not have had contact or interaction with her otherwise.”

Miss Kansas posted the video of the competition on social media, and Justice Ginsburg’s personal trainer messaged her. They told her she watched the video and was impressed.

Wooten said just knowing she watched is priceless.