Missing 14-year-old Topeka girl found with man in Colorado

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 14-year-old Topeka girl missing since Tuesday night has been found safe in Colorado.

The Topeka Police Department said that the girl was found in Cortez, Colorado. Her mother posted on Facebook early Friday morning saying she has been found and is in police protective custody.

The mother had previously told KSNT News she believed her daughter was with a 47-year-old man who was being investigated for having an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

That turned out to be true when that man in question, Michael Fitzgerald, of Topeka, was found in the same Colorado town where the girl was found.

Montezuma, Colorado sheriff Steve Nowlin said they arrested Fitzgerald after he was found around midnight on a main street in Cortez.

He’s currently in jail in Colorado and facing charges for harboring a juvenile.

***Previous story***

A 14-year-old Topeka girl is missing and her mom believes she could have run off with an older man.

According to Kristen Noel Adams-Hunnicutt, her daughter was last seen Tuesday, January 22nd at 11p.m.

Kristen told KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington that the night she disappeared she could see footprints that appeared to belong to her in the fresh snow from her home to the street.

When she followed the footprints, they led to tire tracks and then stopped, appearing as if Chloe got in a vehicle.

Kristen reported her daughter missing to Topeka Police, but due to this appearing to be a runaway and since her daughter is a juvenile they cannot release any details about the case.

After waiting all day Wednesday for answers and no sign of her daughter, Kristen posted a public plea for help about her daughter’s disappearance on Facebook, along with a picture of the 47-year-old man she believes her daughter took off with.

Kristen believes her daughter is with this man because she says he was already being investigated for having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter months ago.

Kristen also said that man has also not been seen or heard from since the night she disappeared.