LAWRENCE, Kan. —A missing six-year-old has been found safe after an extensive overnight search in Lawrence.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday a family member contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to report a six-year-old boy had gone missing while they were in a wooded area south of Lawrence.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to help search for the boy throughout the night. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, officers found the young boy uninjured, walking along a tree line.

“We want to thank all the area agencies who came to aid in this extensive search, and we are so happy for a good outcoming in this case in being able to find the boy who was safe,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a press release. “This massive effort and use of resources shows the dedication of DGSO and area agencies to help anyone in our community.”

During the search drones were deployed by DGSO and Lawrence police. A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter and search dogs from the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department and Winchester Fire Department were also used in the search.

Crews with the Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire District No. 1, Willow Springs Township Fire Department, Lawrence Douglas County Fire, the Baldwin City Police Department and Baldwin City Fire Department also assisted with the search.