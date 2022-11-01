SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search is underway in Shawnee County after a deputy responded to a call Halloween night in the 1400 block of S.W. Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office said someone called in after they found two goats.

The two goats were caught by the Shawnee County Animal Control Officer, who is now searching for the owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you are missing two goats, please contact our Animal Control Officer (ACO) at 785-251-2200 or Colt.Wikle@snco.us in order to claim the missing goats.