Missing Kansas woman found dead after Silver Alert issued

FINNEY COUNTY (KSNT) -A missing woman at the center of a recent Kansas Silver Alert has been found dead Tuesday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities searching for Virginia Rae Green, 76, of Garden City, found her dead in a remote area of Finney County. The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for the woman, who had dementia, after she was last seen at her home Sunday. Concerned loved ones reported she may have gotten in her car to travel to an unknown place.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the cause of Green’s death at this time.